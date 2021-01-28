Feedback is needed to award the Golden Shovel to a top performing business in South Portland.

In our community, sidewalk care during the winter season is critical to ensure that residents of all ages can safely and confidently navigate from one business to the next while running errands.

Age Friendly South Portland’s new Golden Shovel Program is inciting lively competition among businesses routinely patronized to make snowy and slippery sidewalks safe again.

For the program’s first season, businesses that reside on Ocean Street, between the rotary and the Thomas Knight Park, have been encouraged to clear, sand and ensure safe access to the walkways and pathways along their storefronts during winter weather for individuals of all ages and/or with mobility issues.

As you visit these businesses over the course of the winter, Age Friendly South Portland wants to know what you think about their storefronts’ walkability and accessibility – which businesses’ sidewalks are clear and easy to navigate, handicap accessible, and conscientious of shoveling/sanding through the day.

At the end of the winter season, Age Friendly South Portland will compile all received feedback, share comments with participating businesses for improvement during the next winter season, and award the most-praised business with a golden (painted) shovel.

Please reach out to Age Friendly South Portland via email at [email protected] with feedback and reviews on the Ocean Street businesses participating in this year’s Golden Shovel program.

Chad MacLeod is co-chair of the Age Friendly South Portland Committee and can be reached at [email protected]

