Six local businesses and organizations were recognized recently with awards during the Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting, held virtually on Jan. 21. The annual award winners are chosen by the Chamber’s Executive Committee based on nominations received from members.

The New Business of the Year Award was given to Gloss Hair Parlor, which recently opened on Main St. in Biddeford. Gloss was recognized for their proactive community support and spirit, commitment to natural and environmentally friendly products, and their entrepreneurial extra-efforts to successfully launch their business during this past challenging year.

Casco Bay Hemp, a local supplier of medicinal CBD oils, received the Small Business of the Year Award. The company has been active in raising funds for local organizations and was also cited for outstanding customer service along with their diverse quality product line that is improving the lives of many people.

The Non-Profit of the Year award was shared this year between two very impactful local organizations that went above and beyond to fulfill their mission and serve their clients during the pandemic. Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center and York County Community Action Corp. both provide outstanding service and programs in our communities. Seeds of Hope helps people with a needed daily meal, with job placement services, and in so many other ways every day. York County Community Action Corp. provides health, education and human services, including transportation and financial counseling. Both organizations found creative and safe ways to continue to provide their services safely this past year without missing a beat.

Volk Packaging won this year’s Large Business of the Year Award. The company is a leading supplier of corrugated boxes and foam packaging. Volk was recognized for their consistent investment in their employee’s health and safety, and their passionate ongoing support for our nation’s military, highlighted by their Heroes Wall installation adjacent to their facility. They continuously invest in their people and the community as a core component of their company culture.

Lastly, while the Chamber noted that all local businesses and members displayed resilience this year in dealing with the COVID-19 challenges, Oceanwood Camp & Conference Center in Ocean Park was especially recognized with this year’s Business Resilience Award. The organization faced huge hurdles and could not conduct their typical camp business as usual but adapted in multiple ways to continue to provide service to the community. Specifically, they were recognized for their creative solutions to provide families with a safe collective space for students to do schoolwork together in a communal reinforcing setting.

