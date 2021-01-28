A report commissioned by the International Biathlon Union stated Thursday there was evidence of “systematic corrupt and unethical conduct at the very top” of the governing body, especially in protecting Russia on doping issues.

The report, published in a redacted version, accuses former IBU president Anders Besseberg of lobbying intensely for Russia’s interests while showing little appetite for pursuing doping cases which might embarrass the country. It also said Besseberg, who ran biathlon for 25 years, was taken on hunting and fishing trips for free in Russia and had IBU employees transport his trophies home to Norway.

The report cites evidence from a police investigation that Besseberg admitted he “received the service of a prostitute” while staying in Moscow, which he believed had been paid for by a third party.

The commission which wrote the report said Besseberg “appears, in the view of the Commission, to have had no regard for ethical values and no real interest in protecting the sport from cheating,” and that he did only the “absolute minimum” on anti-doping issues.

The report accuses the IBU leadership of repeated failures to even look for evidence in Russian doping cases. With regard to blood doping, the report says a cover-up was impossible because the athlete profiles hadn’t been checked for signs of doping.

There is testimony from Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov, who said he overheard a conversation between two Russian officials about a sum of $200,000 to $300,000 which was supposedly paid to Besseberg and that Russia had “leverage” over Besseberg. The commission did not have access to bank account data, but said Norwegian authorities were investigating whether Besseberg illicitly received money or other benefits.

GOLF

DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC: Richard Sterne took a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic with an 8-under 64 on Thursday in the first round.

The South African rolled in his ninth birdie of the day – on his ninth and final hole – to move ahead of American rival Kurt Kitayama (65) at the Emirates Golf Club. Sergio Garcia and Justin Harding (66) were tied for third.

The 39-year-old Sterne, who has battled an array of injuries in his career, last won on the European Tour nearly eight years ago. His only blemish on Thursday was a bogey on the sixth.

Robert MacIntyre, Paul Casey, Adrian Otaegui and Thomas Detry (67) were all tied for fifth.

SAILING

SOLO RACE: French sailor Yannick Bestaven won the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world race after more than 80 days and an unusually close final few hours to determine the winner on Thursday. Bestaven wasn’t the first to cross the finish line – that honor went to countryman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Les Sables-d’Olonne on Wednesday night.

Bestaven, the skipper of Maitre Coq IV, wrapped up his odyssey in the early hours of Thursday behind Dalin and Louis Burton. But thanks to a time bonus he earned for helping to rescue a competitor, he was declared the winner in 80 days, 3 hours, 44 minutes, 46 seconds. Dalin was 2 1/2 hours behind.

Bestaven was given a time compensation of 10 hours, 15 minutes by an international jury for his role in late November in the search and rescue of Kevin Escoffier, who capsized 200 miles west of Cape Horn.

German yachtsman Boris Herrmann also took part in the rescue of Escoffier and received bonus time but his chances of winning the race vanished when he collided with a fishing boat in the Bay of Biscay late Wednesday, around 90 nautical miles from the end. He had to slow down because of a damaged starboard foil.

OLYMPICS

BID FOR 2032: Hungary’s Olympic committee is preparing a bid to host the 2032 Summer Games in Budapest.

When the Hungarian capital dropped out of the 2024 Olympics hosting contest in 2017 — under pressure to call a referendum — it left the IOC clear to reward both candidates left. Paris got 2024 and Los Angeles took the 2028 Games.

Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, supports sports hosting, including the swimming world championships for 2017 and 2027 in Budapest, and games at soccer’s 2020 European Championship postponed to this year.

Hungarian Olympic officials appointed economist Attila Szalay-Berzeviczy to lead a panel making a feasibility study.

Szalay-Berzeviczy, a former chairman of the Budapest Stock Exchange, said on Thursday the study should take until next year.

SOCCER

FIFA: FIFA is unveiling a program to educate its member associations worldwide about how to properly handle player harassment and abuse.

The program is an extension to FIFA Guardians, an initiative announced following the 2019 Women’s World Cup to ensure player safety. FIFA has aimed the five-part course at player safety officers across its 211 member associations, although aspects of the course will be made available to everyone, including other sports federations.

The announcement of the education program comes in the wake of disturbing allegations of systematic sexual abuse of players in Haiti. FIFA detailed the allegations earlier this month. The FIFA ethics committee said Yves Jean-Bart, the president of the Haitian soccer federation for 20 years, allegedly raped girls as young as 14 and took “habitual mistresses” among players. Jean-Bart was banned from soccer for life in November.

The FIFA program also addresses physical abuse and other forms of harassment.

RONALDO: Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains.

The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy. Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed.

Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house.

Police are reportedly looking into the matter.

