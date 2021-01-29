Rotary Club mask distribution

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club received a shipment of 5,000 masks from the Rotary’s Million Mask Challenge to continue helping the community during these challenging times. The masks will be distributed along with health and wellness packets to food pantries in Bridgton, Harrison, Naples and Sweden over the next few weeks. Anyone who would like to help pack boxes for distribution should contact Rotarian Carol Madsen at [email protected]

Winter Carnival canceled

The Greater Bridgton-Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel its annual Winter Carnival, which was scheduled for Feb. 15. This decision was made in response to safety issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The chamber will provide updates if any of the carnival events will take place. For more information, call 647-3472 or email [email protected]

‘Sanctuary’ at Gallery 302

For better or worse, many of us have been spending a lot more time at home lately, thanks to the pandemic, which has inspired members of the Bridgton Art Guild to present “Sanctuary,” an exhibition of works created during this insular time that ponder the meaning of “home.” More time with family, a greater appreciation for what one has and getting in touch with one’s creativity are the focus of the pieces on display at Gallery 302 through Feb. 26.

The artist cooperative is also raffling off a beautiful pair of freshwater pearl and garnet earrings by artist Donna Joss on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Raffle tickets may be purchased in-store or online at gallery302.com/shop for $5 each or three for $10. Proceeds go to the gallery’s general fund. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St. For more information call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

Al Glover Award

The Bridgton Lions Club has established an annual award in honor of longtime member Al Glover, who passed away in March 2019. Local nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate a volunteer or staff member who has demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities. Award winners will be given a plaque and honored at a special dinner. Their organization will also receive a check for $1,000. More information and instructions for submitting nomination letters for the Al Glover Nonprofit Leadership Award should be sent to Bridgton Lions Club, Glover Award Committee, P.O. Box 103, Bridgton, ME 04009.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: