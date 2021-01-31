Re: “His world is the oyster” (Jan. 24, Page F1):
Staff Writer Bob Keyes wrote a very nice article about a company doing its best to revive the coastal Maine economy in a (semi)-traditional fashion, but did he consider the irony of how he described it?
He began by informing readers of how West Point village slowly declined and became gentrified, and how Cape Small Oysters is a step back to a working waterfront. Yet the business is only possible because of out-of-state money fueling the very gentrification the article bemoans!
I do not know too many local folks who could afford to buy a defunct store merely because it was justified by waterfront access. Furthermore, what Mainer is spending $100 for a dozen oysters?
Nathan Power
Phippsburg
