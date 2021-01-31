PORTLAND – Judith McCarthy Stanhope passed away Jan. 28, 2021.Judy was born in Portland, Nov. 19, 1942, a daughter of Maurice “Bud” and Mary Pizzo McCarthy, attended local schools graduating from Portland High School in 1961. Following graduation she went to work for the New England Telephone Co. where she worked for more than 36 years,She retired from Verizon in 1998. Judy worked a few jobs to keep busy before finally retiring. Judy loved playing cards, going out for lunch with her friends and the many pool parties at her home. She was a great lover of cats.Judy was predeceased by her father, Bud McCarthy; her husband, Eddie in 2014; her son Eddie Jr. in 2017; and her aunt, Amelia Lane in 2019.Survivors include her daughter, Jodi Stailing; her mother, Mary McCarthy; two grandsons, Scott Stailing and his wife Kristen, Zachary Stanhope; brother-in-law, David Stanhope and his wife Ponda, sister-in-law, Camilla Mead and her husband Kevin; her special cousin, Carole; and her very best friend for over 55 years, Pat Campbell.There will be no visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Judy’s family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at Northern Lights Hospice and Gosnell House for the care and compassion that was extended to Judy during her recent illness. Also, to the many friends and family who were always there for support whenever needed.Arrangements by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrich&barnes.com for further information and to leave a tribute in Judy’s memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations toHART (Cat Shelter)PO Box 351Cumberland, ME 04021 or theAnimal Refuge LeagueP.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098

