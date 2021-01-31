PORTLAND – Lt. Col. (P) Robert E. Blanchard, 78, of Brewer, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021.

After a long and distinguished law enforcement and military career, he leaves his three children, daughter Donalyn (son-in-law George Macdougall), and two sons, Robert (daughter-in-law Shannon) and Beau (daughter-in-law Gianna). He felt blessed with seven grandchildren, Mattie, Jordan, Skylar, Mikella, Victoria, Hayleigh, Robert P. Jr.; and six great-grandchildren.

Lt. Col. Blanchard was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Jan.

He was a 1960 graduate of Brewer High School, where he was a member of the ’57 Hall of Fame Football Team. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the 101st Airborne. He later commissioned as a 2nd Lt., serving in Panama, Vietnam, Germany, Providence, R.I., Fort Bragg, retiring as a Lt. Col. (P) from the United States Central Command @ MacDill AFB. He served as an A-Team Leader with the 5th Special Forces Group in Thuong Duc, Vietnam, receiving two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars with V for valor. He was also awarded the Legion of Merit medal upon retirement.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world, his growing family, visiting the casinos, and Friday morning breakfasts with his lifelong friends and teammates, the ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out) in Brewer.

Graveside services (with COVID restrictions) will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, Mt. Vernon Rd. on Friday, Feb. 5, on his birthday.

To share memories of Robert or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athuthcins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to

The Special Forces Assoc.

P.O. Box 41436

Fayetteville, NC 28309 or

specialforcesassociation.org

