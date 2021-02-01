KENNEBUNK – Select board members are urging residents to step up and consider making a run for the board, for RSU 21 director or other offices in the June 8 elections.

And as it turns out, more often than not, that there is just one candidate on the ballot per elected office.

Town Clerk Merton Brown said he had been asked now many times there have been seats with more than one candidate, and after some research, found that since 2000, candidates were unopposed for office in 10 of 21 elections – nearly half the time.

Nomination papers for the June 8 elections are available Feb. 26, said Brown. Those running for office must present nomination papers with a minimum of 25 signatures – and not more than 100 – of registered voters to the town clerk’s office by the end of the business day on Friday, April 9.

There are three, three-year terms up on the select board; seats currently held by Wayne Berry, Ed Karytko and Shiloh Schulte.

For RSU 21, there are two, three-year terms; seats currently held by Gayle Spofford and Michael Mosher.

There are two, three-year terms on the Kennebunk Sewer District, including seats currently held by James Oppert and Mark Allenwood.

A five-year term is available on the board of trustees with the Kennebunk Light and Power District. The seat is currently held by Daniel Bartilucci.

Brown said voters will be encouraged to cast their ballots by absentee vote, and the secure ballot drop box will be placed outside town hall, as it was for the Nov. 3 election, when absentee voting commences. He said absentee ballots will be available on May 7.

Chair Blake Baldwin, speaking to those who had sought a different choice during the select board’s recent appointment to the RSU 21 board to fill a five-month vacancy, urged residents to step up and run for office June 8.

“If you want to make change this is the time,” he said.

Schulte said he hoped to see a large slate of candidates for office, offering voters a choice.

