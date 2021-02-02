It dawned on me, as I walked around my local market today, that there was a rapport between people that I hadn’t felt for some time. Masks and all, there were friendly greetings and a feeling of community. I saw shoppers with brightness in their eyes saying hello, good afternoon, or nodding their heads in gestures of warmth.

It is truly apparent, during this pandemic, that we are a people of kindness. Neighbors are supporting each other, educators are working overtime and civic organizations are meeting the needs of those who are suffering. Health care workers on the front lines are doing heroic work under unimaginable conditions.

The realities of our daily needs are basic, no matter who you are. The imbalance of our society is shameful and those who continue to go on about their lives without recognizing this are perpetuating this disparity.

Yes, there are those who work harder than others or are born into families with great privilege, but there are still many with limited opportunities that succeed and rise above their socioeconomic status.

But, as a whole our society caters to the wealthy.

We are all Americans who have common goals. Right now, there are too many of us desperate and crying. It is time for healing and a new way forward so freedom can truly ring for all. We need a Mantra of balance, a motivating chant to help us raise our awareness of the need to work together for a wholesome, respectful loving future that provides for all.

It has to do with each and every person, not parties, not ideologies. There is no need for people to raise arms against each other.

Let our differences be recognized and then let us work together to form a nation that can provide shelter, food, good health care, a clean environment, and an excellent education for all, giving our children an opportunity to obtain the skills they will need to contribute to a healthy society.

Sophia Gabriel,

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: