PORTLAND — This week, Maine Catholic schools are celebrating 100 days of in-person learning despite the pandemic.

St. John’s School in Brunswick had a slew of 100-themed activities, including 100 push-ups for eighth graders and 100 masks for first graders. On Thursday, students at St. James School in Biddeford dressed up as “100 year olds” to mark the occasion.

“We have 100 reasons or more to be thankful on this day,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s.

At St. Dom’s in Lewiston, kindergarteners started their day with 100 seconds of running in place, while All Saints Catholic School in Bangor held special “100 math activities” and a “dress like you’re 100” day.

“We are so proud to have 100 days of in-person instruction behind us and know that we can make it through the remainder of the school year and the upcoming year with all that we have learned,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints.

“The efforts and dedication of our school communities have been lauded by not only the church, but by the wider community,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic schools. “Once again, our Catholic schools are shining examples of how faith, mutual respect, and preparation will always win the day. The children and their education are the beneficiaries of this diligence, and I can’t thank you enough.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: