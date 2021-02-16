Until GOP can govern, Collins should become Independent

I join others in thanking Susan Collins and Angus King for voting to convict Donald Trump in the recently concluded impeachment proceedings. The evidence presented showed beyond a shadow of a doubt that Donald Trump failed to fulfill his sworn Constitutional duty to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The Constitution was attacked. At Trump’s command, the Capitol was ransacked. At Trump’s command, members of Congress were threatened with death. At Trump’s command, members of the security forces were killed and injured. Trump did nothing to stop the insurrection; instead, he pressed forward in his efforts to overturn the election. It is very sad and disturbing that 43 other members of the Senate, all members of the Republican Party, did not vote to convict. Their names will live in shame for the rest of our history.

I call on Sen. Collins to take one more step in fulfillment of her sworn obligations. I urge her now to resign from the Republican Party. To affiliate publicly with that party, to coordinate her Senatorial activities with those other 43, wraps her in their shame.

I call on Senator Collins to join her Maine colleague, Senator King, as an Independent until a day comes when she can once again join a political party that accepts the Constitution and the rule of law.

Doug Bennett,

Topsham

The Cult of Trump

Could someone answer this question: How can this country go about rounding up all the Jan. 6 insurrectionists with intent to prosecute (quite justifiably) while the elite jury of Senators fails to find guilty the person who incited that mob to do what they did?

When party loyalty trumps (pardon the pun) reason and documented fact, it seems clear these lily-livered Senators are members of the Cult of Trump. Were they sniveling in fear because their former leader either has something on them they don’t want leaked to the public, or would they have found themselves on the other end of the Trump Stick had they voted in the affirmative?

Here’s a second question: Who said this just after the Not Guilty verdict was pronounced: “It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, accuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.”

A cult leader skews reality so it sounds as though the “enemy” has performed all the dirty deeds that the cultist and his/her followers have done or believe. The answer to this question is Donald Trump, quoted Saturday.

Margy Burroughs,

Brunswick

CMP, the DEP and the ‘minor revisions’

CMP and our state officials, specifically the DEP at the moment, are at it again.

It seems that CMP has made some “minor revisions” to their plan, a mere 700-plus page revision that involves new wetlands and wildlife habitats that could be compromised. The acting commissioner of the DEP, Melanie Loyzim, has decided that these revisions don’t need to be reviewed by the rest of the board or the public.

Part of her reasoning for her decision was that there wasn’t sufficient public scrutiny over these revisions.

The reason for that? The public wasn’t aware of the revisions because CMP, as they like to do, kept them out of the public eye.

I think it’s way past time that Maine government takes a really good look at exactly what CMP and its foreign, corrupt, inadequate corporations are trying to do here.

It’s time that they consider the concerns of the environmental experts and also the Maine people who want to protect our state.

We know the NECEC is a bad deal for Maine and 100,000-plus people have concerns.

Why are these officials turning their backs on us?

Review the revisions; do an environmental impact study and make CMP prove to us that the destruction will offset the benefit.

We know it can’t and we want the DEP to admit that.

Linda Lee,

Bowdoin

