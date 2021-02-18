Participants at Men’s Coffee Break at People Plus recently enjoyed sunshine and some surprise company at the senior center in Brunswick. From left, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart, Topsham Assistant Town Manager Mark Waltz, Topsham Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky and Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan. Men’s Coffee Break occurs every month, tailgate-style. For more information, visit www.peopleplusmaine.org or call (207) 729-0757.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
France considers only one vaccine dose for people who had COVID
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Eagles send QB Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs slated to open 2021 season on May 4 at Hadlock Field
-
Olympics
Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president after Mori ousted for sexist remarks
-
Times Record
As COVID numbers decline in Androscoggin County, in-person learning increases in Lisbon schools