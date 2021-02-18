Participants at Men’s Coffee Break at People Plus recently enjoyed sunshine and some surprise company at the senior center in Brunswick. From left, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart, Topsham Assistant Town Manager Mark Waltz, Topsham Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky and Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan. Men’s Coffee Break occurs every month, tailgate-style. For more information, visit www.peopleplusmaine.org or call (207) 729-0757.