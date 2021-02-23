Thanks for nothing, Rush Limbaugh

Being a “baby boomer,” having grown up in the ’50s and ’60s, my perspective on the current state of our society and country has never seemed so disassociated and shockingly distant from my past as it is now. I feel, at times, that I am in a completely different world created by a Hollywood screenwriter for a “drama” meant to warn us about the future.

I was raised in a “grounded” family surrounded by nearby grand-parents, and relatives, who came to this country as immigrants and struggled to make a life for themselves and their family. I was exposed to all their “values” of honesty, religion, acceptance of others, kindness, fairness and “truth.” I grew up listening to “true” journalists such as Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley and David Brinkley and others who provided their audience with straightforward journalism and truthful, un-opinionated information.

Rush Limbaugh was the antithesis of everything I was taught by both my family and by those “professionals” I mentioned above. They, nor my family, trashed the truth, demeaned women, spread lies and conspiracy theories, or engaged in xenophobia and other abhorrent behavior that does nothing whatsoever to make our society and country a “better” place. Rush Limbaugh deserves no praise. He was a “canary in the coal mine” of a society on the way to its demise. Thank you, Rush, for nothing.

I feel “blessed” that I was fortunate to experience a time when, for the most part, truth, honesty, “reality,” compassion, fairness, and character meant something. Rush Limbaugh was the complete and total opposite of all that, as is a lot of what is happening in our country now. How sad that we seem to be in that “drama” which may be headed, thanks to people like Rush Limbaugh, towards a bad ending. It is time we revised the “script” before it is too late.

Jeff Runyon

Brunswick

Weighing opinions on Limbaugh

I would like to offer a different response to what Mr. Crimmins learned from Rush Limbaugh (“Thanking Rush Limbaugh,” Jonathan Crimmins, The Times Record Feb. 19). I am definitely on the left, and I can guarantee you there are many people whose opinions mean more to me than my own. Otherwise, I would not read Mr. Crimmins’ column since I rarely agree with him. But I want to know what he is thinking because sometimes he makes a good point. A person’s life experience, knowledge, and the facts they bring are very important.

Upon talking with people or reading others’ opinions, my opinions might get stronger or I might change them. Then I feel I can do more justice to my opinions. Town Meeting is a good example. I will go to town meeting planning to vote one way. Then when I listen to others I have often changed my vote. Sometimes I will decide to abstain when I don’t agree with what they want but don’t feel what I want should be imposed on them.

I imagine what Mr. Crimmins was saying was to believe in your opinions and I just read it the wrong way.

Rob Stevens,

Woolwich

COVID vaccinations are done right in Maine

I received my vaccination against coronavirus in Brunswick at the Park and Rec Center. I registered on the Maine Health Web site late January using the supplied phone number (877-780-7545). I waited anxiously and became convinced my registration was lost at the bottom of a great pile, never to be found. Then, on Feb. 18, I received a call offering an appointment the same day. The Brunswick site on the old navy base is ideal for this purpose, well-marked, and spacious. I was greeted by enthusiastic volunteers for temperature and ID check. Then I was directed to the vaccinator table, followed up by a short stay in the post vax area. Socially distant rows of people were supervised by a retired orthopedic surgeon, to watch for any reactions. The operation was staffed by friendly volunteers, motivated to help their communities. The experience was safe and pleasant from beginning to end. Compared to the chaos in other states our governor did it right.

Sandra Horowitz,

Phippsburg

