Robert “Bob” F. Evans 1944 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Robert “Bob” F. Evans, 76, passed away peacefully at home with family, Sunday morning, Feb. 21, 2021, after an extended illness. Bob was born on Feb. 25, 1944, in Augusta, the son of Harold and Ada Evans. He grew up in Farmingdale with his eight siblings. In 1979 Bob married Colleen (Owen) Ambrose and began his next chapter. Together they built a home in Phippsburg, while working full time jobs and raising children. They lived in this house for 42 years, welcoming friends and family, hosting holiday meals, birthday celebrations and many rescued animals. Bob worked in sales as a food vendor and traveling salesman for 45 years. He made friends all across the state. At age 66 he retired but soon found himself ready to take on a part time job at Shaws in Bath, where he was fondly known by many customers as “the yogurt man”. His lifelong strong work ethic and upbeat attitude made him a most valuable employee. Everyone celebrated with him when one day he won big with a lottery scratch ticket while sitting in the store’s break room. When not working, Bob enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing with his friend Ralph Newton and doing home projects. He tended his garden, birds and property with the same care and attention he showed to his family and friends. Bob and Colleen discovered the joys of cruising the Caribbean and their yearly Royal Caribbean cruise became a tradition, often shared with friends or family. On a Saturday night you could find Bob and Colleen enjoying dinner at Maxwell’s Restaurant, where they enjoyed the food and staff and were well known and welcomed. Bob especially enjoyed his role as Grampy to eight grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much. He and Colleen regularly babysat and thoroughly spoiled them. As they grew older he was there for school sporting events, concerts, award ceremonies and graduations. Bob will be remembered for his wonderful laugh, the twinkle in his eyes, his kindness and generosity. He preferred to see the good in everyone, to always try and see the bright side of any situation. A man who appreciated and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, he never complained even as his health issues began to limit those pleasures. He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen; children Julie Gray and her husband Ben of Freeport, Lisa Hayden of Durango, Colo., Bill Ambrose and his wife Christina of Woolwich and Rob Evans of Randolph; sisters Janice Pushard, Nancy Pare, Judy LaBrie and Rhona O’Mara, as well as brother Buddy Evans. He will be dearly missed by grandchildren Abigail Gray, Jessica Gray, Sarah Gray, Tim Ambrose, Cassidy Hayden, Brett Hayden, Bradley Ambrose and Jackson Ambrose. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Greg Evans and sisters Patty Tuttle and Shirley Sinclair. There will be a small family gathering in the summer at Oak Grove Cemetery for his internment. The family would like to thank the office of Dr. Paul LaPrad and the Phippsburg ambulance staff for their attentive, kind care as Bob’s health declined. In remembrance of Bob, to honor his memory, please enjoy an extra-large helping of dessert, share a smile with a stranger, tell someone you love them or snuggle up with a furry friend. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357 In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program or: Mid Coast Humane Society

