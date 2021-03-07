BIDDEFORD — Patricia A. Dubois, 69, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Maine Medical Center after a short illness.

Daughter of the late Joseph Begin and Rita Ryan, Patricia was born on April 17, 1951, in Portland, Maine.

She attended school in Biddeford and went on to continue her studies in insurance. Patricia united in marriage with her husband, Paul Dubois of Biddeford in 1970, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. They went on to have two sons, Stephen and Douglas.

Throughout her life, Patricia was known for her adventurous spirit. She enjoyed being a long-time den mother for the local Scout troop. She and her family would spend any chance they could camping along the coast of Maine, and often they could be found at Apple Valley Campground in Acton, Maine. They also enjoyed their time being a part of the Happy Rover’s RV Club. When not camping, Patricia also loved cookouts and would do anything for a family gathering, going to concerts, watching Dancing on Ice, knitting blankets for her grandkids and loving the family dogs.

Patricia was also a very dedicated worker. She retired as a senior underwriter for Liberty Mutual and she was always striving for a new license of certification. She often went above and beyond in the workplace, and left a positive impact on all she worked with. In retirement, Patricia wanted to keep social and worked part time at Kohl’s where she loved being around the people she worked with.

Along with her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her grandson, Nathan.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 51 years, Paul Dubois; sons, Stephen Dubois and his wife, Laura, and Douglas Dubois and his wife, Laura; siblings, Ron Begin and Robert Begin and his wife, Lucy; three grandchildren, Chantal, Emily, and Addyson; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A memorial visitation for Patricia was held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, and she will be laid to rest at a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

