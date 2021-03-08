The board of directors of the Kennebunkport Historical Society, in a March 8 press release, announced the resignation of Kirsten Camp from her position as executive administrator. Camp served in the role for more than eight years.

“It is with heartfelt thanksgiving and immeasurable gratitude that the board of directors recognizes Kirsten’s hard work over the years — often under challenging circumstances, as in the past year — her professional dedication, and her unparalleled personal commitment to the society,” said the historical society in a written statement. “Kirsten’s fulfillment of her role as executive administrator never ended with a 40-hour work week, but invariably morphed into countless hours of volunteerism.

“She passionately mentored docents who conduct tours at Nott House; she worked tirelessly with committee chairs to host special events; and she was a living wealth of Kennebunkport history and lore for visitors to Nott House and Pasco Center.”

“Based upon family and personal considerations, I have made the difficult decision to step down from managing the day-to-day operations of the society,” Camp said in an email. “However, the board of directors has asked me to continue handling the society’s financial aspects and bookkeeping, a part-time professional role I am more than willing to assume.”

According to the board, “(Camp) will continue to be professionally involved in the society in a more focused capacity, and as Kirsten wrote in an article for the society’s newsletter, The Log: “’Members will still see me at events and fundraisers, in full support of the organization. And I shall probably be seen giving a tour or two at Nott House.’” And so it is not in a definitive farewell from Kirsten, but rather … till next we meet again.”

According to the historical society, Camp coordinated the beginning of the digitization of the society’s collection, and she was instrumental, in conjunction with Friends of Town House School, in the restoration of the historic schoolhouse. She was the ambassador at large for the Kennebunkport Historical Society, working closely with the Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations.

“She was gifted at recruiting and maintaining a loyal group of volunteers,” the board of directors wrote in an email. “Kirsten’s many and varied contributions to the society, as a superlatively efficient executive administrator and in her own right as a volunteer, par excellence, will remain an estimable hallmark for years to come.”

The board is conducting a job search to recruit and hire a new person to helm the organization. Camp will remain in the executive administrator position until a replacement is found.

