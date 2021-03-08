SOCCER

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann was dropped from the U.S. training camp roster for Olympic qualifying after suffering a concussion during practice.

The son of former U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann was replaced on the roster Monday by Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, who was on the preliminary roster. Final 20-man rosters are due this week.

The U.S. opens Group A against Costa Rica on March 18 at the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Americans play the Dominican Republic on March 21 and complete Group A on March 24 against Mexico. The top two teams in each group advance, and the semifinal winners qualify for the Olympics.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders retired from the WNBA, two years after helping win a championship.

Sanders sat out the 2020 season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The 6-foot-2 Sanders played four seasons for the Mystics, averaging 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 89 games. That included being a starter on the 2019 team that won the WNBA title.

Sanders will work in player development for the Mystics’ ownership group.

She was a first-round draft pick by Phoenix in 2008 and appeared in 155 games for four teams across seven WNBA seasons, averaging 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SOCCER

MLS: Wilfried Nancy was promoted to head coach of Montreal, which will play home games at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, because of travel restrictions by the Canadian government during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy replaced Thierry Henry, who resigned on Feb. 25.

Nancy, 43, had been an assistant coach since 2016.

Montreal will travel to the U.S. on April 6, 11 days before MLS openers. Montreal played home games during the pandemic-delayed 2020 season at Harrison, New Jersey. In addition to playing home games in Fort Lauderdale, Montreal will train there.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Garbine Muguruza bounced back from her loss in the Qatar Open final with a win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round as Madison Keys and Elise Mertens also progressed.

Seeded ninth, Muguruza won 6-3, 7-5 after twice coming back from a break down in the second set and sealing the win with a four-game streak.

Muguruza was playing two days after a straight-sets loss to Petra Kvitova in the Qatar final..

Keys beat Liang En-Shuo 6-1, 6-1 and held serve throughout. It was only Keys’ third match this year after she missed the Australian Open following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Elise Mertens needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Viktoriya Tomova 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 despite 51 unforced errors and eight double faults. Tomova was a late replacement for Fiona Ferro, who withdrew citing fatigue after a run to the semifinals of the Lyon Open last week.

QATAR OPEN: Fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut overcame 22 aces from Reilly Opelka to beat the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev had a relaxed return to the court with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Qatari player Mubarak Shannan Zayid.

