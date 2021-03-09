Anna DeWolfe of Fordham was named the Atlantic-10 co-Player of the Year on Tuesday, also earning first-team all-conference honors and all-academic honors.

DeWolfe, a sophomore guard and former Greely High star, leads the Atlantic-10 in scoring with 21.5 points per game, 16th in the nation. She also led the conference in 3-pointers, averaging 2.8 per game. DeWolfe leads the Rams in steals (20) and is second in assists (45).

DeWolfe scored in double figures in every game this year, and went over 20 points 10 times, while hitting 42.7 percent of her field goal attempts, 38.8 percent of her 3-pointers and 80.3 percent of her foul shots. She ranks seventh nationally with an average of 38.1 minutes per game.

DeWolfe, the 2019 Varsity Maine Female Athlete of the Year, shared the Atlantic-10 Player of the Year award with Rhode Island junior forward Emmanuelle Tahane.

“To be named Co-Player of the Year in an incredible honor,” said Fordham coach Stephanie Gaitley in a media release from the school. “This is a result of hours of hard work put in when nobody sees it. Anna has been named a captain as a sophomore and has led the league in scoring. She is one of the nation’s leading scorers and has accepted the challenge of being a leader both on and off the court.”

Fordham (12-3) is the No . 2 seed in the upcoming Atlantic-10 tournament and will play in the conference quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday against either Massachusetts or Saint Joseph’s. The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

