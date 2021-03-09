SACO — Mary’s Walk will go in 2021 — just as it did last year, despite coronavirus.

It will be a virtual walk this year, as it was in 2020, but the mission for the 23rd annual Mary’s Walk — which usually takes place in Saco — remains the same: to honor Mary Kerry Libby, who died of Burkitt’s Lymphoma in 1997. The walk and Kerrymen 5K run raises funds for cancer research and other cancer-related matters for the Maine Cancer Foundation; participants and supporters have raised more than $3 million since the walk began in 1999.

Registration for the 23rd annual event, to be held virtually on March 21, is open.

“We hope you will join us as we recognize that cancer has not stopped in the midst of the pandemic and the people of Maine need our help more than ever,” organizers said in an online release.

As of Monday, more than $83,000 of the $150,000 goal for this year had been pledged by 654 participants.

Visit www.maryswalk.org for more information and to register.

