KENNEBUNKPORT – The Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust is nearly two-thirds of the way to its goal of raising $100,000 this spring to help cover site construction costs and keep a half-dozen planned homes affordable for six families.

So far, the trust has raised $60,000 of the $100,000 goal, and are sweetening the giving pot in March, when they hope to raise $25,000 for the cause. Anyone who donates $25 or more will be entered to win one of four ‘Snowdrop’ baskets, featuring goodies from local businesses, said Kennebunkport Town Manager Laurie Smith.

The Ocean Ave basket package includes gift certificates to Mabel’s, Dannah, Breakwater Spa and The Harbor Inn.

The Goose Rocks Beach package includes gift certificates to The Daily Sweat for yoga on the beach, The Tides Beach Club and Goose Rocks Beach parking sticker.

The Goat Island Light package offers a guided tour to Goat Island Light with a picnic lunch, a “Day Tripping” bag from Day Trip Society, and a membership to the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust.

The Dock Square package includes gift certificates from Fine Print Book Store, Minka, Beach Grass, Alisson’s and Jak Designs.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to support local businesses, especially during this difficult time, in the same way as the community is supporting our first neighborhood,” said Leah Adams, trust board member. “Every donation counts, no matter how big or small, and we thought this was a great way to say thank you to everyone as we look forward to the warmer months.”

Donors can participate by visiting www.khht.org.

Combined with $50,000 raised in 2019, the additional fundraising goal will enable the trust to offer buyers who earn 80 to 120 percent of area median income the opportunity to purchase a home.

The housing trust’s goal is to build 25 homes over time – starting with six this year in the first neighborhood – Heritage Woods – on Main Street between Cape Porpoise and Consolidated School. All homes will be built to be energy efficient and include three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The one-story homes will be about 1,200 square feet, while the two-story dwellings will be 1,700 square feet. Prices will be $220,000 for the one-story and $297,500 for the two-story homes.

The trust was formed a couple of years ago because of skyrocketing hone prices in town, making living here out of reach for many, and the spiralizing sales of homes that became seasonal.

Sarah Dore, also a trust board member, noted that the average age of Kennebunkport residents is 65 – a figure that is 40 percent greater than the rest of York County. Enrollment at Kennebunkport Consolidated School has decreased by 33 percent in the past 10 years and 80 percent of Kennebunkport’s workforce commute into town from neighboring communities, she said.

Kennebunkport’s popularity has proven to be a challenge as housing costs have increased by 106 percent, while incomes only increased by 41 percent, said Smith. She said Kennebunkport home values are more than 88 percent higher than other homes in York County, and now 80 percent of the town’s workforce commutes from other communities.

“The best way to ensure the future of Kennebunkport is to support the work of the housing trust,” said Jim Fitzerald of the trust board. “Keeping homes affordable for fishermen, teachers, shopkeepers and firefighters is the best way to guarantee Kennebunkport remains the place we know and love.”

The board members said businesses, residents, and community members can help by donating in multiple ways. Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust is offering stepped donation levels at www.khht.org, including the “anchor” donor that allows an ongoing monthly donation.

For more information, visit the website or email [email protected]

