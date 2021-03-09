North Yarmouth voters should choose David Reed as their next Select Board member. He is a thoughtful individual who cares deeply about the residents of his hometown. Rising taxes are a real concern. He wants to keep older taxpayers in their homes and has some ideas on how to do that.
David believes all residents should be informed and have input into strategic decisions impacting growth and development. He opposes the non- public discussions currently being conducted to sell town properties to developers. We should all be outraged, too! David feels we need to expand our recreational opportunities for everyone and selling town property does not accomplish that.
For fresh ideas, a commitment to open communication, a sound fiscal policy focus and process transparency, please elect David Reed. Vote on March 23 or by absentee ballot today.
Lincoln Merrill
former chair, Select Board
North Yarmouth
