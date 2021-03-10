ORONO — Filip Engaras had a goal and two assists as New Hampshire rolled past Maine 7-2 in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs on Wednesday.

The game was played at Alfond Arena in Orono, the first time the Black Bears (3-11-2, 3-11-2 Hockey East) have hosted a game this season because of COVID-19 protocols.

UNH (6-13-3, 5-13-3) advances to the quarterfinals.

Goals by Kalle Eriksson and Eric MacAdams staked the Wildcats to a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Maine answered with a goal by Adrien Bisson 3:16 into the second, but UNH countered 35 seconds later.

Lynden Breen’s goal brought the Black Bears within a goal at 3-2, but the Wildcats scored the next four goals, three in the final period.

Mike Robinson made 20 saves for UNH, but faced only seven shots in the first period and only two in the second.

Maine goalie Victor Ostman had 29 saves.

