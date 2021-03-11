Art
March
“Colors Passing Through Us,” opening March 12 at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Visit gallery302.com for details as they become available.
Ongoing
Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.
Music
March
March Musical Theatre Madness, 2 p.m. every Sunday in March, presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Different group showcased every Sunday. Free, registration required. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/events for details and to sign up.
April 9
Faculty Concert Series: Portland Piano Trio, 8-9:30 p.m. (virtual), presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-portland-piano-trio for ticket link.
Winterfest
Through March
Painting demonstrations, opera performance, poetry readings, online dance classes. All part of Westbrook’s Winterfest. Visit downtownwestbrook.com/events/winterfest/ for schedule.
