“Colors Passing Through Us,” opening March 12 at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Visit gallery302.com for details as they become available.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

March Musical Theatre Madness, 2 p.m. every Sunday in March, presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. Different group showcased every Sunday. Free, registration required. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/events for details and to sign up.

April 9

Faculty Concert Series: Portland Piano Trio, 8-9:30 p.m. (virtual), presented by University of Southern Maine at Corthell Hall in Gorham. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-portland-piano-trio for ticket link.

Winterfest

Through March

Painting demonstrations, opera performance, poetry readings, online dance classes. All part of Westbrook’s Winterfest. Visit downtownwestbrook.com/events/winterfest/ for schedule.

