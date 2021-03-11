In celebration of Pi Day, UNO Pizzeria & Grill is offering guests a $3.14 individual thin crust cheese “Pi” for dine-in or takeout at select locations, including South Portland. UNO’s invites its loyal customers to celebrate Pi Day with the best way they know how … with the a classic pizza pie. The pizza is hand-stretched to 10 inches and topped with a house-made pizza sauce and completed with a three-cheese blend of shredded mozzarella, aged cheddar and imported pecorino Romano.

An UNO’s individual-sized thin crust pizza has nine slices. Upon dining in or ordering takeout, customers should ask their server for the “Pi Day Pizza” in order to enjoy the special offer.

Customers are encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying UNO’s – or a picture of their favorite UNO’s pizza pie – on March 14. Patrons who using #UNOs314 and/or tag @unopizzeriaandgrill on Instagram will be entered to win a $314 gift card to UNO Pizzeria & Grill. The winner will be announced on Instagram. Follow @unopizzeriaandgril to learn the winner.

WHERE: UNO Pizzeria & Grill, 280 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

WHEN: Sunday, March 14

MORE INFO: Valid for dine-in or takeout on March 14 only, https://www.unos.com/menus/.

Sen. Carney to host virtual office hours

Sen. Anne Carney (D-Cape Elizabeth) will hold virtual office hours over Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18. The event will be simultaneously livestreamed to Facebook.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Carney will give updates about her work on various policy commitments and about the Legislature’s work more broadly. To RSVP on Facebook, visit https://fb.me/e/3uPNSCoGD.

Constituents can send questions ahead of time to tinyurl.com/QuestionsforSenCarney or can ask them live. The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/SenatorCarneyOfficeHoursMarch.

Amadei steps forward as new South Portland Republican committee chair

Marcayla Amadei has replaced Kandi-Lee Hoy as the new chair of the South Portland Republican Committee.

Graduating from South Portland High School in 2015, Amadei started campaigning nationally with a conservative consulting firm in January of 2016, traveling as far as Florida, California, Alaska, Arkansas, Texas and more. In January 2020, Amadei was hired onto the Maine Trump Victory Campaign, a merge of the Maine GOP, RNC, and Trump Re-Election Campaign, as the Southern Maine Field Director.

Covering all of York and Cumberland County, she helped manage 28 local House races, 10 State Senate races, as well as assisting in the CD-01 Congressional race and Sen. Susan Collins’ re-election.

According to a March 3 committee press release, “Amadei is looking forward to working alongside new Cumberland County Republican Chair Stephanie Anderson, in the coming year. Together they would like to inspire local community members to run for office and increase Republican registration, turn out and organizing. In regards to South Portland, Amadei hopes to increase Republican organizing and community participation, educate younger voters about liberty principles and get a Republican elected to the school board.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.