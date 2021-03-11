Marketplace postponed

The annual 2021 Marketplace is postponed, according to Suzanne Phillips, executive director of Gorham Business Exchange, which sponsors the event.

Last year’s event was also wiped out due to the pandemic.

Marketplace, an event displaying hometown services and products connected with Gorham, is usually held at the end of March at the University of Southern Maine campus.

Phillips said Monday that the next Exchange scheduled event is a June golf tournament, which is a fundraiser for scholarships.

Women took up arms

The Gorham Historical Society’s chronology reports women defended Gorham’s fort when black tongue disease broke out in 1750.

The disease afflicted 25 and accounted for four deaths.

The General Court of Massachusetts sent 11 soldiers to augment defense.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 4 that the U.S. public debt was $27,954,980,988,336.06.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: