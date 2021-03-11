ACTON — Marc P. Pelletier, 44, of Acton, passed away on March 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 11, 1977, the son of Jean and Andrea Pelletier.

Marc attended Biddeford High School and was a part of the graduating class of 1996. He worked for Northeast Coating Technology (NCT) before becoming sick. He started off as a sandblaster and worked his way up to the title of supervisor, and was very proud of his work.

He loved and was fascinated by owls, specifically Snow and Horned owls. You could always find him tinkering and fidgeting with things that weren’t broken, four wheeling, camping, fishing, hiking the Ossipee and Abbott Mountains, and lobstering. He was a lover of nature and the outdoors, and especially enjoyed being on the open ocean in the sun and water.

Aside from his parents, Marc is survived by his loving fiancée Dawn-Renee Ethier, daughter Nicaylah Clark, brother Michael Pelletier, sister Denise Pelletier Rees, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: