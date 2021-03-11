TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has thrown off a mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said the 27-year-old right-hander threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session Tuesday.

“It was a lot of fun for me to get over there on Tuesday morning to be there to see that first one and just to see how he’s moving around,” Boone said before Thursday’s exhibition against Philadelphia in Clearwater.

“There’s just a confidence in that he’s kind of exuding in his health, just watching him play catch, the way his body is, the kind of shape he’s in and the free and easy way in which he’s throwing,” Boone said. “He was really efficient the other day – he was really kind of throwing it exactly where he wanted. He was coming out hot. We almost said, `Hey, back off a little bit. It’s coming out a little too well.’ And he wasn’t working for it necessarily. So really encouraged about where he’s at to this point.”

Severino is expected to be ready for a major league return this summer.

A two-time All-Star, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract. He was scratched from his first scheduled spring training appearance on March 5, 2019, because of rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder. He returned Sept. 17 and was 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA over 12 innings in three regular-season starts, then was 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA over 8 1/3 innings in a pair of postseason outings.

INDIANS: Outfielder Billy Hamilton won’t make Cleveland’s roster, and the Indians are trying to find him another team this spring.

Manager Terry Francona said the club told Hamilton he wasn’t part of their plans. The Indians will try to trade the 30-year-old, who signed a minor league contract last month and has been at big league training camp.

Hamilton had his best seasons with Cincinnati from 2013-18. He stole at least 56 bases four straight seasons. He spent last season with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

BRAVES: Ender Inciarte’s attempt to win a starting job in the outfield is temporarily on hold as he recovers from a thumb injury.

Rookie Cristian Pache, the Braves’ choice over Inciarte to fill in during the postseason last year, is competing for the starting job in center field.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Inciarte hurt his thumb when he got hit on the fists with an inside pitch during a recent at-bat.

Snitker said he does not know when Inciarte will be able to play.

