SACO — Saco elementary and middle school students who attend classes under the hybrid model will have more days in the classroom starting the week of April 5.

Saco Middle School students will attend classes four days a week — on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, while Wednesdays will remain a remote learning day.

Elementary school students will attend classes in a 3/2 model, where one cohort attends in-person classes on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while the second cohort attends on Thursdays and Fridays — and then switches the following week.

Saco public school students have been attending in-person classes two days a week, with three remote learning days, under the hybrid model.

The unanimous vote of the Saco School Board came Wednesday, March 10 after 45 members of the Opening Schools Advisory Committee met during the day to discuss options.

At the March 3 School Board meeting, it appeared the 3/2 model was on the back burner, in favor of examining how the school day might be extended to pre-coronavirus dismissal times and looking at how more days might be offered in the fall. At that time, some of the teaching staff expressed concern that the 3/2 model would eliminate crucial time they use for in school and remote curriculum planning, helping struggling students, keeping up with certification requirements, meetings to discuss student progress, and other tasks.

Parent Mike Hersey, an OSAC member representing Fairfield School at the School Board meeting, said all members had agreed the current amount of in class instruction was not enough. He and others noted there will be obstacles to overcome, but urged the School Board to adopt the OSAC plan.

“It’s one plan, one uniform voice,” said parent Saunya Urban, speaking for the Young School team at OSAC.

While the elementary schools will adopt the 3/2 model, Saco Middle School operates on a different schedule, said special education teacher Michael Carestia, and so OSAC endorsed a four-day model. At SMS, the 3/2 model would have meant losing art, music and one-on-one time with struggling students, he said.

Carestia said some tweaking would have to take place, but noted SMS administration and others have been working on a four-day plan for some time.

“We have a schedule in place and we know what needs to happen,” Carestia said. “It is imperative for the sake of our children we move forward with this.”

Saco Education Association spokeswoman Sarah Perkins cautioned that there are issues that have to be overcome. She said the schools need more custodians, transportation needs have to be met, more staffing is required and CDC guidelines remain in place.

“Everyone wants all of the kids to come back …. I just want to be realistic,” said Perkins. “It doesn’t mean there won’t be problems along the way. We do need to work together to make sure all of those problems are solved.”

“This is a really good opportunity to do a dry run,” said School Board Chair Kevin LaFortune, who said he’s an advocate for a five-day school week in the fall.

Jessica Morris and Anna McCard, parents and founding members of “Back to 5! — Saco Schools,” a group aimed at gaining more in-person class time for Saco’s public-school students, said they were pleased with the vote. They are also members of the OSAC team.

“It’s wonderful to see this progress and proves the school community can come together and execute a well thought out plan,” said McCard. She said her goal is to look at all options, including a return to pre-COVID school hours.

Morris said the plan shows Saco is willing to move forward in the best interests of school children, and they both noted OSAC is continuing to meet.

“Summer school is in the works and there is information ready for what the schools need if the guidelines do not change,” said Morris. “There will be some things worked out along the way, but we have motivated, great staff who will get it done for the children.”

