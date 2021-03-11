KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday as they sought to squeeze under the salary cap.

Those moves will provide another obstacle in their quest to upgrade an offensive line ransacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were more than $22 million over the cap of $182.5 million that was set Wednesday. The release of Fisher and Schwartz saves about $18.3 million, leaving them able to restructure other contracts – and potentially extend players – and create enough financial wiggle room to maneuver in free agency.

Fisher and Schwartz were instrumental in helping the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. They also played a big part in helping them return to the big game, though both ultimately missed it with injuries.

Fisher tore his Achilles tendon in the AFC title game and Schwartz missed half the season with a back injury.

Both of them underwent surgery and while general manager Brett Veach said recently that they could be back by the start of the season, the cost of keeping them on the roster coupled with the uncertainty of their recovery made them natural cuts.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” Veach said in a statement. ”With Eric, obviously he was the very first player we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

The Chiefs selected the 30-year-old Fisher first overall in the 2013 draft, shortly after Coach Andy Reid was hired and Veach arrived on then-GM John Dorsey’s staff. His rookie season was a bit shaky, but Fisher developed into one of the league’s best left tackles, earning nods to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and last season.

The Chiefs signed the 31-year-old Schwartz in 2016 to bookend with Fisher on a revamped offensive line. He was voted an All-Pro in 2018 and proved to be among the most durable right tackles in the game, starting 134 consecutive games dating to his days with the Cleveland Browns before his back injury occurred in Week 6 against Buffalo.

DOLPHINS: Miami Coach Brian Flores said Thursday he’s excited about grooming Tua Tagovailoa this offseason to make a big leap in Year 2 as an NFL quarterback.

Left unsaid was how Flores would feel about coaching Deshaun Watson instead. The Dolphins are widely expected to pursue Watson, the Houston Texans’ disgruntled two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, if he becomes available this spring. Watson has requested a trade but is not yet on the market, and competition for him would be stiff.

And so, when asked about the Watson speculation, Flores said he remains all in on Tagovailoa.

“I’m excited to work with Tua,” Flores said. “That’s where my interests are. He’s a talented player, and we here believe in developing players.

“Tua and I had lunch yesterday – a lot of that development is about building relationships. He’s confident; I’m confident in him.”

Tagovailoa has said his rookie season wasn’t up to his standards after Miami made him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Coming off major hip surgery, he started nine games and ranked 30th in the NFL in yards per attempt as Miami went 10-6 but missed the playoffs.

“We threw him in the fire there,” Flores said. “I’m excited about that year-one to year-two jump, and him being more comfortable. An offseason is really going to be helpful to him.”

Flores said Tagovailoa’s development was a factor in the choice of replacements for offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who departed after one season. Eric Studesville and George Godsey were promoted as co-coordinators from other positions on the staff.

STEELERS: Ray-Ray McLoud’s solid season with Pittsburgh earned the wide receiver/returner a second stint with the team. The Steelers signed McCloud to a one-year deal on Thursday. He had been a restricted free agent.

McCloud joined Pittsburgh last summer and made a strong push to secure a roster spot after becoming a difference maker on special teams. McCloud averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return. He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards — most of them quick screens — and ran for 65 yards on four carries.

