TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 21st goal of the season 59 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev scored in regulation to help Toronto regain the overall NHL lead at 19-7-2. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves, and Matthews and Marner each added an assist.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and an assist, and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

PANTHERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 4: Frank Vatrano scored 2:48 into overtime, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and visiting Florida beat Columbus.

The Panthers scored three times in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit before Vatrano tipped in a rebounded shot from Jonathan Huberdeau to win it.

Patric Hornqvist, Ryan Lomberg, Owen Tippett and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers, who have won 4 of 5.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two second-period goals, Patrik Laine and Max Domi also scored and Elvis Merzlikins had 27 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost three straight and 6 of 8.

ISLANDERS 5, DEVILS 3: Matt Martin and Adam Pelech scored first-period goals, rookie Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves and New York welcomed fans back to Nassau Coliseum by beating New Jersey for its seventh straight win.

The first-place Islanders are 12-0-2 at the arena this year, and this win came with 1,000 frontline workers in the stands. They were the first fans at Nassau Coliseum since March 7, 2020, five days before last season was suspended due to the pandemic.

Noah Dobson, Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders. Sorokin won for the fifth time.

The Devils scored three times in the third period. Janne Kuokkanen and Mikhail Maltsev tallied 40 seconds apart, and Jack Hughes scored his sixth goal of the season at 15:52.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots.

RED WINGS 6, LIGHTNING 4: Anthony Mantha scored a tie-breaking goal late in the first period, Jonathan Bernier stopped a season-high 40 shots and Detroit won at home.

Brayden Point scored twice in a 1:14 stretch late in the game to pull the Lightning within one before they gave up an empty-net goal to Vladislav Namestnikov.

Tampa Bay entered the game 19-0-1 against the Red Wings over the last five years, and its 20-game point streak was the longest in franchise history against a team. Detroit had lost four straight overall.

CAPITALS 5, FLYERS 3: Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal to help visiting Washington win its third straight game.

Ovechkin moved two goals shy of matching Phil Esposito (717) for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list. He scored his fourth goal against the Flyers in just three games this season. The three-time MVP has 38 goals in 60 career games against the Flyers.

Conor Sheary, John Carlson and Nic Dowd scored three straight goals to build a 4-1 cushion and help the Capitals win for the seventh time in the last eight games. Dowd scored an empty-netter from about 198 feet in the final seconds

Travis Konecny scored his seventh goal of the season, and Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers.

HURRICANES 5, PREDATORS 1: Morgan Geekie scored his first two goals of the season and Carolina used a rapid-fire scoring spree in the first period to win at home.

Geekie posted the game’s first and fourth goals. His opening tally began a span of three goals by the Hurricanes in less than 2 1/2 minutes.

Brock McGinn, Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won seven games in a row. Jake Bean and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists.

PENGUINS 5, SABRES 2: Evgeni Malkin had a goal and assist and visiting Pittsburgh won its fourth straight.

Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 8:24 left in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Anthony Angelo and Bryan Rust, with an empty-netter, also scored in a game the Penguins never trailed.

Tristan Jarry stopped 21 shots and assisted on Rust’s goal. Pittsburgh has won 11 of 14.

Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan became the NHL’s fourth U.S.-born coach to win 300 games, and 12th overall to have that many career victories and at least two Stanley Cup titles.

NOTES

BLUES: Jordan Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension less than two years after backstopping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The 27-year-old Binnington is in his third season in St. Louis and played a key role in the Blues making a run from last place in the standings to winning the championship in the 2018-19 season. He won his first career start in January 2019 and finished the season with a 24-5-1 record.

Binnington proceeded to become the NHL’s first rookie goalie to win each of the Cup-winning team’s 16 playoff games.

