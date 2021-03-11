Pierre Boulanger, 82, of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a period of failing health.

Pierre was born in Grenoble, France and immigrated to the United States as an infant with his parents residing in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. for 20 years. He attended Saint Sebastian’s Country Day School in Newton, Massachusetts. graduated from Boston College located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in 1960 with a management degree.

He served for three years in U.S. Army Special Troops, 8th U.S. Army, completed his enlistment and began a 30- year career with Sears as a management trainee in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He accepted positions in the Boston area stores as a customer relations manager, merchandise manager, operations manager, regional merchandise manager and retiring as a general manager.

Pierre, his wife Joan, daughter Danielle and son John resided in North Andover, Massachusetts for over 20 years. He was introduced to Goose Rocks Beach as a young child by his parents and then built his own home where the family spent summers, later making it their permanent residence in 1995 after retirement.

He always looked forward to spending the winter months at The Plantation in Leesburg, Florida. He was active in the Kennebunkport community having served on the Kennebunkport Growth Planning Committee, budget board, zoning board of appeals; was a former member and served on the board of directors of the Kennebunkport Historical Society having responsibilities for maintaining the buildings and grounds, a member of the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, the Goose Rocks Beach Fire Department, and of the Arundel Yacht Club. He enjoyed volunteer work, golf, gardening and was always available and willing to assist his children with home remodeling projects.

Pierre was predeceased by his wife Joan in 2011. He leaves his daughter Danielle; son John and daughter-in-law Lynn; grandchildren Bryan, Chloe and Claire; sisters-in-law Karen and Marcia; brothers-in-law Denny and Norm; brother Paul; several nieces and nephews; and his companion and friend for the past six years, Judy Van Bever.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A private, graveside service will occur in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 Route 1, No. 1, Scarborough ME 04074 or The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 7004, Cape Porpoise, ME 04014.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Pierre’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »