BIDDEFORD — Roger J. Gagne, 89, of Biddeford peacefully passed in his home with his loving family at his side on Feb., 28, 2021.

Born on May 14, 1931, he was the son of Romeo and Eugenie (Dallaire) Gagne. Roger was raised in Biddeford and graduated from the St. Louis High School in 1951.

Mr. Gagne was a strong member of the Biddeford community; he was a member of the Saco Elks Lodge and the St. Louis Alumni Association. He proudly served as a member on the St. Joseph’s School Board when his children attended grade school. He drove his bread-truck for over 40 years, starting with Bond-Bread and finishing up with Nissen’s, Roger was the last breadman to deliver fresh loaves to his community. He served as the Teamster’s president for Nissen’s Bakery Union prior to retirement.

Mr. Gagne was a New England sports fanatic and loved sharing America’s greatest pastime with his family, baseball. He beamed with pride watching his children actively engage in watching the Red Sox; every year they would take a special trip to Fenway Park to watch their favorite team play. When they weren’t soaking in the views of Boston, he and his wife would spend time visiting their favorite restaurants, Ken’s, Clambake and Garside’s Ice Cream; visiting the Scarborough Downs or travelling to Orlando to learn dominoes and poker with friends and family.

Married at the St. Andre’s Church on Nov. 7, 1953, Roger was a loving husband to Mrs. Dolores (Lajeunesse) Gagne. Together they had three beautiful daughters.

Aside from his wife, Mr. Gagne is survived by his children and their spouses; Lynn and James Godbout, Karen and Brian Curit, Joyce and Edward Roux; his grandchildren; Maria Curit, Joey Curit, Jonathan Godbout and his wife Veronica Romero, Benjamin Roux, Jocelyn Roux Lecours and her husband Jacob Lecours; his great-grandchildren, Annabel and Noelle; his brothers and their spouses, Raymond and Patricia Gagne, Bertrand and Rachel Gagne; his wife’s brothers and their spouses, Normand and Pearl Lajeunesse, Girard and Joanne Lajeunesse; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, his nephew, Casey Lajeunesse and his sister-in-law, Connie Gagne.

Services for Mr. Gagne were held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2021, at the Hope Memorial Chapel, followed by a Funeral Mass at the St. Joseph’s Church at 1 p.m. and burial at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. James School and Hospice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: