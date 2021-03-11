BROADCASTING

Longtime Boston sports radio personality Dale Arnold announced Thursday that he is retiring. Arnold, co-host of WEEI’s Dale & Keefe midday show, announced that Friday will be his last day on the show.

“I’m gonna retire from the radio business,” Arnold said. “I am not gonna be coming back after tomorrow’s show.”

Arnold, who grew up in Maine and Minnesota and graduated from Bowdoin College, confirmed that a new co-host will take his place and appear alongside Rich Keefe when the show returns on Monday, but deferred to the station to make those announcements.

Arnold has been with WEEI since 1991 in various capacities, including long stints as a midday host, most notably alongside Michael Holley and, more recently, Keefe.

Arnold said that the short notice of the announcement was to avoid any sort of long, drawn-out “farewell tour.” He added that he intends to spend more time with his wife, who had to retire recently due to medical issues, and more free time in the summer months.

“I did a rough numerical thing – and my son’s the statistician – I’ve done somewhere in the vicinity of 29,000 hours of sports talk radio,” Arnold said. “I’ve worked almost 30 years here at this radio station, from the day they opened the doors. I’ve worked in the Boston radio market for 33 years, and I’ve had enough.”

TENNIS

QATAR OPEN: Roger Federer failed to convert a match point before losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on Thursday, his second match back on tour after a 13-month injury layoff.

Basilashvili saved a match point at 5-4 in the deciding set and then broke Federer’s serve in the next game.

It was a second straight grueling three-setter for Federer after his win Wednesday over Dan Evans took nearly 2 1/2 hours. The 39-year-old Federer was playing in his first tournament since the 2020 Australian Open following knee surgery.

Basilashvili has now won three consecutive tour matches for the first time since 2019. His semifinal opponent will be Taylor Fritz after the American upset fourth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

For the first time in the 31-year history of the ATP Tour, a player reached the semifinals without hitting a ball after getting his second walkover in a row. Russia’s Andrey Rublev benefited from a first-round bye, before Richard Gasquet withdrew ahead of their second-round match. Marton Fucsovics then withdrew from their quarterfinal Thursday with a lower back injury.

Rublev will face either top-seeded Dominic Thiem or fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in Saturday’s final.

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Garbiñe Muguruza rallied from a set and a break down Thursday to beat Aryna Sabalenka for the second week in a row and reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships.

Muguruza was broken in the opening game of the second set before turning the match around to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. She has reached back-to-back semifinals, having lost to Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final last week. Muguruza faces Elise Mertens in the semifinals after the 10th-seeded Belgian saved three match points to beat Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-0. Pegula served for the match at 5-3 in the second set and had the match points on Mertens’ serve in the next game. Mertens won the last 11 games.

Jil Teichmann won 6-3, 6-3 against 16-year-old American Coco Gauff to set up a semifinal with doubles specialist Barbora Krejcikova.

Krejcikova is a match away from her second career singles final after beating Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-2.

HORSE RACING

JOCKEY SUSPENDED: An amateur jockey from Ireland has been suspended for one year after admitting he sat on a dead horse in a 2016 incident caught on video.

Robert James, a winner at the Cheltenham Festival last year, showed “extremely poor judgement” and damaged the sport’s reputation, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said in its decision published Thursday. The last eight months of his one-year ban were suspended.

The board last week suspended trainer Gordon Elliott’s license for a year for a similar offense, with six months suspended.

The suspension of James’ rider’s license and handler’s permit takes effect Monday. He was also ordered to pay $1,190 in costs.

The 27-year-old James had previously apologized after the video circulated on social media this month. The horse – a 5-year-old mare – had just suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during exercise. James was assisting in removal of the animal, and in the video he was seen straddling the dead horse while others watched and laughed.

