SANFORD — Waban hosts its 50th annual telethon on Saturday, March 20, to raise funds to support the Fraser Ford Child Development Center for children with autism, along with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities.

The organization serves families from throughout York County.

This year’s event will be live-streamed and virtual attendees will be able to watch the event on Waban.org live or on Facebook live to enjoy the entertainment, musical groups, interviews and the opportunity to provide donations for fabulous items.

“Funds raised through the Waban Telethon are crucial to the Fraser Ford Child Development Center and the success of local children with autism and other intellectual disabilities,” said Waban Director Jennifer Putnam. “Proceeds provide developmental therapy, specialized equipment, therapeutic recreation and other educational services.”

Among those who receive services at Fraser Ford Child Development Center is Parker, who has an autism diagnosis. Attending classes at Waban has helped him communicate and thrive, said Waban spokeswoman Heather Harris.

“He’s gone from a frustrated child to a chatty 5-year-old, ready for a mainstream classroom,” said Harris.

At the telethon, the Returnables will kick off the entertainment and an array of guests will keep the pace rolling, said Harris. Viewers will hear previously taped appearances by bands such as Northern Explosion and Steppin’ Out, MeCa, interviews with long-standing community members and more.

Viewers can choose to donate, make a pledge on a wide variety of goods, or purchase raffle tickets. All items have been donated by local business partners and include items from Central Furniture, raffle prizes of an L.L.Bean kayak, Apple iPad, PlayStation 5, gift baskets, gift certificates, sports memorabilia and more.

To watch the Waban Telethon, visit www.waban.org , Facebook or on Atlantic Broadband’s public access channels, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or listen at The Legends (FM 104.3 and AM 1220). To make donations, visit www.waban.org/annual-telethon, or text WABAN50 to 44-321.

Waban serves up to 64 children at Fraser Ford Child Development Center, though Harris said they’re operating at half-capacity at present due to restrictions put in place because of the pandemic. Additionally, Waban serves a few hundred children through case management, she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: