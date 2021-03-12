SCARBOROUGH — Town personnel have administered over 1,100 COVID-19 vaccines, said Scarborough Town Manager Tom Hall on March 3.

Scarborough Fire/EMS has been one of three providers in Cumberland County to provide vaccinations to the first priorities in a vaccination program, first responders, said Hall.

“In the end, we’ve certainly done all first responders,” he said. “We’ve included some federal officials who couldn’t get vaccinated otherwise but were eligible and corrections officers were added into that group late in the game.”

Personnel have administered 1,140 vaccines as of March 3, Hall said. The cost to the town has been just under $7,000 in staff overtime, but Scarborough is seeking reimbursement of $20,000, which has been a slow process.

“We’re very pleased to have stepped up and done this,” he said. “Having said that, we’re kind of hesitant to do anymore. The only area we might consider, with the announcement of teachers now having the opportunity, I’ve made my counterparts in school know that my staff will be willing and available if there’s somehow we can help that cause, so we’ll see how that unfolds.”

The Downs vaccination facility has started doing 1,500 vaccinations per day, Hall said. The facility has a capacity limit of 2,000 per day, so distribution has been ramping up.

“(I’m) pleased to have played a very small role, but pleased to have Scarborough at the forefront of this whole nationwide effort,” he said.

