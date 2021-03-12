My friends and I are proud Yankee penny-pinchers, we even jokingly call ourselves “Miser Snobs” as we compete with each other to find the best bargains. But our frugality is the opposite of Scrooge, we try to save on everyday expenses so we can spend more on the people and things that really matter. The state would be wise to follow suit.

Even a Miser Snob recognizes that in order to save a lot later, you may have to spend a little now. That’s especially true in a place like Maine where there are really only two seasons, winter and preparing for winter.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Energy, “Weatherization not only helps households, it also helps revitalize communities by spurring economic growth and reducing environmental impact. Weatherization returns $2.78 in non-energy benefits for every $1.00 invested.”

Weatherization even has quantifiable health benefits, making homes more livable results in fewer missed days of work due to things like doctor visits and decreases out-of-pocket medical expenses by an average of $514 says the DOE.

Low-income households typically spend more than 16% of their income on energy costs. Keeping energy costs affordable means more money for healthcare, groceries, childcare and all the important things that are too often sacrificed.

On March 16, the legislature is having a public hearing on LD 551 – An Act To Accelerate Weatherization Efforts in the State. I hope you’ll join me in supporting the smart investment of weatherizing 17,500 Maine homes and businesses by 2025.