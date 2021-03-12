SCARBOROUGH — Camden Dermatology & Mohs Surgery, based in Rockport, is opening a new location at 144 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough. The new practice will serve patients from throughout greater Portland and southern Maine.

“I couldn’t be happier with the opportunity to expand in Southern Maine,” said Dr. Kerry Lavigne, owner of Camden Dermatology & Mohs Surgery. “We’re just down the street from MaineHealth and Martin’s Point and next door to Lois’ Natural Marketplace. We are fortunate to move onto the space where Dr. Sansonetti’s OB/GYN practice was located —there’s plenty of free parking and we’re right on Route 1. Most of all, I’m very pleased to be working with patients back in g reater Portland, where I first began working in dermatology.”

Camden Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s main location will continue to be in Rockport; Dr. Lavigne will be at the Scarborough location regularly to see longtime local patients along with patients in consultation with Sam Cohen PA-C as indicated. Procedures offered at the new location will include cosmetic dermatology and surgical dermatology as well as Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery in the near future.

The Scarborough office will be open initially on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 2:30 pm. Sam Cohen, PA-C, will staff the office on a regular basis. He has been practicing in dermatology since 2013, with experience in skin cancer prevention, detection and management, as well as routine skin concerns such as acne, eczema and psoriasis. Mr. is a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

