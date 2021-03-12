Quarterback Cam Newton will return to the New England Patriots on a one-year contract, according to media reports.
Newton, 31, started 15 games for the Patriots last fall, throwing eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions as the quarterback who replaced Tom Brady. The team finished 7-9, its first losing season since 2000.
He was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2015, when he led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl. Newton spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers.
This story will be updated.
