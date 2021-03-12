SCARBOROUGH — On March 4, the Board of Education approved a donation of $1,200 from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution for Scarborough Public Schools.

Two representatives from the bank came to Superintendent Sanford Prince’s office to drop off the check, he said.

“These people were very enthusiastic, very supportive of knowing that students will benefit from this as a school system,” Prince said.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution President and CEO Bob Quentin also supplied a letter along with the donation, he said. Board of Education Chair April Sither provided a copy of the letter to the Leader.

“As a mutual institution, we believe that we have responsibilities to our customers, our communities, our employees as well as to the bank itself,” Quentin said. “We take that responsibility very seriously.”

The institution makes donations to the community each year, he said.

“In a year that has presented innumerable challenges, we made the decision that it was more important to get even more dollars into the hands of organizations whose services have become even more critical as a result of the impact of the pandemic,” Quentin said. “Our donations committee virtually met and allocated these extra funds to organizations in the areas of food insecurity, mental health, heating assistance and personal protective equipment.”

Prince thanked Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution and said the district received the donation graciously.

