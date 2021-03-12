Joseph MacAluso, a first-year Management and Leadership major from Scarborough, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York.

Lily Barden of Gorham, Clay Bassingthwaite of Gorham, Catherine Bishop of Scarborough, Kate Boynton of Scarborough, Logan Bruns of Scarborough, Callie Russell of Gorham, Natalie Russell of Scarborough and Lydia Valentine of Gorham made the 2020 fall dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Faith Dillon of Gorham has been named to fall 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

The University of Hartford congratulates the students who have been named to the President’s Honors List for Fall 2020.

Anthony Clavette and Andrew Simoneau, both of Scarborough, made the president’s honors list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.

