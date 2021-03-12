SCARBOROUGH – Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, will hold virtual office hours on Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Brenner will give updates about her work on policy committees and about the Legislature’s work more broadly. To RSVP on Facebook, visit tinyurl.com/BrennerEvent. Those who wish to join the live discussion may do so tinyurl.com/BrennerZoom. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Attendees can also submit questions in advance of the event at tinyurl.com/BrennerQuestion.

