NAPLES – Gene Ann Hurt, 46, of Naples, died Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at her home in Naples with her loving family by her side.

Gene was born on March 30, 1974, in Bridgton, a daughter of Bernard and Joyce (McGarvey) Hurt. She attended local schools and graduated from Lake Region High School in 1994.

Genie is survived by her mother, Joyce of Naples; two sisters, Sandy Anderson of Norway and Debra Dadmun of Casco; a brother, Mark Hurt of Naples. She was predeceased by her father, Bernard and a brother, Shawn.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. Please share your kind words and condolences on her Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

