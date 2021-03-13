A woman was reported dead in Baldwin on Friday after crawling from an SUV that had crashed into an icy stream.

Desiree Lessard, 42, of Standish was driving on Marston Road in Baldwin when her SUV went off the road into a small stream, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Lessard, the only occupant of the vehicle, was able to climb from a rear window of her 2004 GMC Yukon SUV, which was resting on its roof in about a foot of water. She made it as far as the snowy embankment next to the road, where she died and was discovered around 9 a.m. by a local woman walking her dog.

The time of her crash is unknown, but investigators believe it was either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of Lessard’s death. Authorities said excessive speed did not appear to have contributed to the crash. That section of Marston Road is unimproved, the sheriff’s office said, and is not plowed or otherwise maintained during the winter.

“Our sincerest condolences to the Lessard family,” the sheriff’s office said in its news release Saturday.

