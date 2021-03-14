Winter is finally on the wane, the promise of spring is upon us, and the glory days of summer hiking and backpacking seem almost within reach. But first, we have to get through mud season, which is a great time to take inventory and assess your warm weather gear and clothing to be sure it’s in good shape and ready to hit the trail when you are.

When you get to gathering up your stuff and find it right where you left it in the corner of the basement, as is from that last wet and cold backpacking trip in October, well, you’re probably not alone. Mud caked on boots, tent still stuffed in its sack, sleeping bag crammed in its compression bag, pots and utensils dirty with dried food and smelly clothing and socks signal that you have work to do.

Regular maintenance through proper cleaning, repair and storage can dramatically extend the life of your precious and expensive outdoor equipment, all of which represents a significant investment in your outdoor enjoyment, health and safety. Take good care of your gear as you go, and you should be able to rely on it when it really counts for many years to come.

BACKPACK: Carefully check the buckles, zippers, straps and fabric for breaks, failures and tears. Repair and replace as needed. Order parts from the pack manufacturer. Upholstery shops and cobblers can often do any heavy duty sewing beyond what you can manage at home. Once a year at least, give your pack a good scrubbing in the tub.

TENT: At home after each use, shake out the tent, then hang it or spread flat to dry thoroughly. Gently spot clean stains and dirt, but never wash a tent in a washing machine, which will damage the fabric coating. Use a seam sealer on small holes and sewn seams, adhesive fabric patches on tears and adhesive mesh patches on the bug netting. Check poles for deformities and the connector bungees for wear. Use silicone spray to renew the fabric waterproofing. Store your tent loose in an extra-large stuff sack along with the poles and stakes.

SLEEPING BAG/DOWN GEAR: Once a year, wash your sleeping bag, down jackets and such with a good quality down wash. Never use a home agitator machine, but rather go to a commercial laundromat and wash everything in cold water in a large front-loader. Throw a couple tennis balls into the dryer to help break up the soggy down clumps. Skip the duct tape and patch tears with repair tape. Store your down sleeping bag in an extra-large breathable stuff sack.

RAIN GEAR: Wash on the gentle cycle using a waterproofing treatment. Repair tears and holes with repair tape. Treat seams with sealant as necessary.

SLEEPING PAD: Check your inflatable pad for leaks. Inflate and submerge in the tub with a few inches of water; bubbles will locate any holes for you. Use repair tape to patch. If your foam pad is getting compressed, consider a new one.

BOOTS: Use a brush or damp cloth to clean off any dirt, then treat your boots with a waterproofing agent to keep them supple and weatherproof. Check the seams and soles and apply shoe adhesive where needed. Check insoles and shoelaces and replace if worn.

STOVE/COOK KIT: Clean the stove and check its functioning. Wash pots, cups and utensils. Check lighter and supply of matches. Replace scrub pad. Inventory fuel canisters.

HYDRATION BLADDER/WATER TREATMENT: Rinse your hydration bladder with a mix of bleach or white vinegar and water. Gently draw some of the mixture through the drinking tube as well, being careful not to ingest any. Inspect your water filter; clean by backflushing or replace as needed. If you use chemical drops, assess your supply and replenish.

TREKKING POLES: Disassemble the poles and wipe down with a damp cloth. Inspect straps and baskets and replace if needed.

FIRST AID/REPAIR KITS: Inventory the contents of both kits and restock used or missing items.

Unload the rest of your gear and clothing, spread everything out and examine it closely piece by piece. Clean, dry, repair, replenish and replace. It’s a cathartic, satisfying process that’ll ensure you’re ready to roll come the summertime hiking season.

Carey Kish of Mt. Desert Island is the author of AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast and editor of the AMC Maine Mountain Guide. Follow more of Carey’s adventures on Facebook @CareyKish

