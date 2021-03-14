DETROIT — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida.

Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout.

Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho.

Hamilton opened the scoring with 4:47 left in the second period. Instead of passing to Hurrucanes scoring leader Aho on a 2 on 1, Hamilton kept the puck and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from the right circle. He has scored in consecutive games and has an eight-game points streak.

These teams will meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Hurricanes lead the season series 3-1.

WILD 4, COYOTES 1: Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored in a three-goal third period and surging Minnesota won at home.

Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota, now within two points of Vegas atop the West Division.

Minnesota, 11-2-1 in its past 14 games, has won four straight overall and seven in a row at home.

Phil Kessel scored for Arizona in the second of three straight games between the teams.

STARS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1: Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Dallas to a win in Columbus, Ohio.

The victory, which snapped a two-game skid, came a day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime.

Radulov had been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves and improved to 3-0-1 against the Blue Jackets this season.

Joe Pavelski scored Dallas’ lone goal in regulation at 14:28 of the first period, his fourth against Columbus this season, assisted by Rhett Gardner with his first NHL point.

AVALANCHE 4, KINGS 1: Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist and Colorado beat Los Angeles in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche swept the two-game series with Los Angeles and allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal for the 16th straight game, extending a franchise record set Friday night.

Grubauer nearly had another shutout before Kurtis MacDermid ended the bid early in the third period.

