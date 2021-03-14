BRUNSWICK – Eugene I. Crockett, 73, passed away on March 1, 2021 of pneumonia. Born in Portland on April 12, 1947 to Irvin and Mildred Crockett.

Born with Cerebral Palsy, which kept him confined to a wheelchair but not confined to what he accomplished. His optimism was boundless. At the age of 4, Eugene went to Hyde Memorial Home in Bath where he was known for his infectious smile and ability to make friends that ability would remain with him throughout his life. He became the Easter Seal Child with Governor Cross in 1957. Eugene attended and graduated from the Cerebral Palsy Center in Portland.

At a young age his uncle asked what he wanted to do with his life. His answer; “ I want to have a girlfriend, go to Alaska, and smoke a pipe.” He did at least two, not sure about the pipe. Eugene went into a group home in Biddeford through Community Partners in 1989. He volunteered at JFK School, helping students with projects. Also helping out at the Dyer Library in Saco. He loved children, leaving them with a positive impression on having an opportunity to be with and get to know someone with a disability, participating in his community a true people person.

Eugene worked for his community on getting restrooms, sidewalks, Railroad Crossing wheelchair accessible, longer “Walk” times on the traffic lights so he and others could be as independent as they could.

Eugene’s work took him to Alaska advocating for independence at the “speaking up for us” conference. Eugene traveled for his own enjoyment taking a cruise and going to Disney. Eugene moved to Brunswick with the Independence Association to be closer to his girlfriend Grace. Meeting a close friend Corey. They enjoyed outings, shopping at the Mall, and watching T.V.

Eugene enjoyed wheelchair races. He likes to spin his wheels and show off his skills. He likes to spin his wheels and show off his skills!

Eugene will be missed by all, especially Grace, Cory, Shelly, Dave, and staff. He leaves behind a brother, Jerry Crockett, sister, Shirley and husband John Fenderson; nieces and nephews; one uncle Nicker; cousin Betty who gave him much attention; many special friends. He will be truly missed but never forgotten.

Service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, May 11 at 1 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.wilsonfhllc.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous