Maine’s top Democratic legislators have rebuked Maine Medical Center over its treatment of nurses seeking to unionize, accusing management of heavy-handed tactics that included threats to organizers’ jobs. In a statement Sunday, the Portland hospital denied that it had intimidated or mistreated any nurses.

In a letter Friday to Jeff Sanders, president of Maine Med, the lawmakers said they had heard reports of nurses being dragged into one-on-one meetings with anti-union consultants, and even being threatened by some supervisors with loss of benefits or employment.

“We are concerned with the reports of administration and anti-union consultants hired by the hospital mistreating nurses by discouraging them from exercising their rights,” said the letter signed by House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and dozens of other lawmakers.

“We have heard from nurses about being accosted in one-on-one anti-union meetings, dragged from patient care to listen to out of state anti-union consultants lecture them on why they should vote no for the democratic right to negotiate with their employer; and threatened by certain supervisors that they stand to lose benefits, or employment if they vote yes in the upcoming election,” the letter said.

Earlier this year, Maine Med executives hired Florida-based Reliant Labor Consultants, a firm that, according to its website, specializes in “helping its clients sustain their direct relationships with their employees and avoid the many significant problems that arise when work groups are organized.” The company also advertises its services in “avoiding a union” and “fighting a union.”

In February, the Portland Press Herald reported that MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Med, had flouted Maine CDC vaccination rules by giving shots to out-of-state consultants and remote workers.

Fecteau, Jackson and dozens of other state senators and representatives on Friday demanded that Maine Med fire the consultants.

“We expect better from our hospital,” the lawmakers said. “To repair the damage and restore trust, it is our collective opinion that the hospital should fire its union busters and take action to ensure that nurses at the hospital are able to vote freely and without Maine Med administration’s interference. Do the right thing; fire the consultants and respect RNs’ federally-protected right to organize.”

In its statement Sunday, Maine Medical Center denied that it had intimidated or mistreated any nurses, and accused legislators of “reflexively support(ing) all union organizing drives.”

“MMC has supported all its care team members, including its nurses, before and throughout the ongoing global pandemic through the provision of needed protective equipment, job and wage protections, absorbing increases in medical insurance costs and the provision of market pay adjustments despite the financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 crisis,” said the statement, provided by hospital spokesman Clay Holtzman.

Maine Med officials said they had “consistently urged” nurses to learn about their rights and to vote.

“Allegations that nurses would face retribution for exercising their rights are false,” the hospital’s statement said. “At no time have nurses been intimidated, threatened, mistreated by Maine Medical Center or has patient care been (compromised) during this campaign. Maine Medical Center is proud of its commitment to quality and safety, including receiving Nursing Magnet status for three consecutive times, a quality designation reserved for fewer than 4 percent of U.S. hospitals, and most recently receiving a Leapfrog A Safety Rating.”

