A Falmouth-based group of churches has raised $9,000 to donate to Catholic Charities Maine, according to a release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The money, according to the statement, is a surplus from the Parish of the Holy Eucharist’s annual holiday fundraiser for local families and food pantries. The parish encompasses Holy Martyrs of North America Church in Falmouth, Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth and St. Gregory Church in Gray. Local parishioners gave so much during the recent season that the parish’s Social Justice & Peace Commission had a surplus.

“A surplus of generosity from our wonderful parishioners is a great problem to have, and our Social Justice & Peace Commission looked to share the bounty,” said the Reverend Phil Tracy, pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist.

The money will go to Catholic Charities Maine’s Relief & Hope Services, which, according to the diocese, “aims to help Mainers get back on their feet should they face situations not addressed by assistance from other agencies or community resources.”

To learn more about Relief & Hope Services, to donate or receive help, call 523-2770 or 1-800-781-8550 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: