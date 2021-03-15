In February 2020, news broke about a federal contract for a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in Scarborough. After a brief discussion at their meeting on Feb. 19, 2020, Scarborough town councilors determined that they didn’t really have a role to play in the matter – the contract was between a local developer and the federal government, and the plans didn’t violate any ordinances. When the facility hit the press again in December of 2020, councilors maintained that their hands were tied. In spite of their repeated insistence that they were powerless, I suspect that the council was hoping to avoid proximity to a controversial issue by continuing to escape public notice.

When emails from Scarborough and around the state poured in and protests gained traction, ICE finally appeared on the agenda as a non-action item on Feb. 17, 2021. Councilor Jonathan Anderson reviewed all of the facts at his disposal, but I still have more questions than answers. Hopefully, the town council will continue to hold public conversations about the project, as well as to illuminate the actual options available to them – not just the ones they find palatable – going forward. It’s time for the town council to reflect on their Oct. 7 resolution for racial and social justice and turn empty words into meaningful actions.

If councilors continue to avoid the issue only two things are certain: ICE is coming to Scarborough this spring, and community members will be harmed by its ripple effects.

Erin Rowan

Scarborough

