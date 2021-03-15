VentiCordi Noonday Concert Series

Noon Thursday. Stream through March 31, free, donations accepted. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

Enjoy your lunch with a side of music featuring oboist Kathleen McNerney and violinist Dean Stein from VentiCordi along with guest artists Catherine Hudgins on clarinet, Kimberly Lehmann on viola and cellist Andrew Mark. In fact, you can stream the performance all month long. VentiCordi (meaning winds and strings) is a musical collaboration that was founded in 2009. The duo of McNerney and Stein perform all over Maine, and their music will soothe your soul and calm your mind with an innovative sound that reflects their love of chamber music and blends their two instruments in a sublime way. The program will include works of American composers John Corigliano and Randall Thompson, as well as the British composer Benjamin Britten and Natalie Hunt of New Zealand.

A.J. Croce Livestream

8:30 p.m. Thursday and March 25.. Via Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $15, $25 for both shows. boothbayoperahouse.com

Fifteen dollars gets you 88 sensational keys from pianist and vocalist A.J. Croce, son of the late and very great Jim Croce. The younger Croce’s sound is part New Orleans, part juke joint and part soul, and he’s got a terrific set of pipes. He’s been releasing music since the mid-’90s and “By Request” is Croce’s latest album. It features his takes on classics including Billy Preston’s “Nothing From Nothing,” Randy Newman’s “Have You Seen My Baby” and Neil Young’s “Only Love Can Break Your Heart.”

Fat Knuckle Freddy Livestream

7 p.m. Saturday. Blue Facebook page; free, donations appreciated. facebook.com/portcityblue

Al Giusto’s musical alter ego is the phenomenal guitarist Fat Knuckle Freddy who got his name when he broke and dislocated his fretboard pinkie at the middle knuckle, leaving him with an oversized thumb knuckle. Freddy released “Corruption, Deceit, Murder” in December and is following it up on the day of this livestream with “Diabolous Ambientium,” so you can expect to hear tracks from both and whatever else he has up his sleeve. Giusto’s specialty is an American Primitive sound, and he uses a slide while also adding classical influences. His instruments include the slide guitar, which he plays fretless, along with cigar box and shovel guitars, which are as unique looking as they are sounding.

